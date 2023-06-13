Fmr. Trump lawyer alleges ‘prosecutorial misconduct’ in documents case

Former Trump lawyer Tim Parlatore joins Andrea Mitchell, Katy Tur, and Chris Jansing during special coverage of former President Trump’s appearing in federal court to discuss alleged prosecutorial misconduct regarding the classified documents case. “The biggest issue is of course, prosecutorial misconduct. This is a case where you have prosecutors who have consistently demonstrated lack of ethics, and willingness to lie to federal judges and in sealed proceedings,” says Parlatore. Asked what evidence Paraltore had for such claims, Parlatore responds, “I was in the room. It happened right in front of me, and I do not believe for one second that these prosecutors acted totally ethically and properly throughout all of these other witnesses, and the moment that I walked in the room, they just totally disassembled and started acting unethically in my presence. If anything, they would’ve acted on their best behavior if I was in the room.”June 13, 2023