Fmr. Treasury Secy. Jack Lew: $1.3 billion is just a ‘drop in the bucket’ if U.S. defaults on debt

Former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the potential impact of a U.S. default if the debt limit ceiling is not raised in time. During debt limit brinkmanship and credit downgrade in 2011, the Treasury’s costs increased by about $1.3 billion dollars, according to the Government Accountability Office. “The cost of $1.3 billion is just a drop in the bucket to what it will cost if we actually default,” Lew said.May 3, 2023