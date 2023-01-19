IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Sen. Toomey: Trump's behavior after 2020 'disqualifies him from ever serving in public office’

    08:21
  • UP NEXT

    Wendy Sherman doesn't rule out U.S. giving Ukraine weapons to target Russian military in Crimea

    07:31

  • Jason Furman: It would be ‘economically catastrophic’ if the U.S. government defaults

    04:16

  • Shawn Henry breaks down security risks of Chinese-owned TikTok

    04:04

  • Igor Novikov: Regardless of cause, Ukrainian helicopter crash ‘a direct result of this terrible war’

    05:36

  • Russian national arrested for alleged money laundering through crypto exchange

    03:03

  • Ben Rhodes: Trump classified docs handling challenged the ‘integrity of the classification system’

    07:30

  • Amb. Christoph Heusgen: A ‘consortium’ of countries should provide Ukraine tanks ‘together’

    06:15

  • Isaac Stanley-Becker: George Santos ‘client’ deeply enmeshed with U.S.-sanctioned Russian billionaire

    06:11

  • Lt. Gen. Twitty shares concerns over Russia, Belarus joint training drills ahead of war anniversary

    04:27

  • Marc Morial: ‘Dr. King's birthday is a continuation of a call to action’ against hate

    08:12

  • Dr. Michael Mann: Last 8 years were ‘warmest’ on record, but we can still avert 'worst consequences’

    04:07

  • Jeremy Bash: Biden administration should have 'come forward earlier' on classified documents

    07:07

  • Adm. Stavridis: Putin ‘scrambling’ for manpower, ‘a sign of how difficult this fight has become’

    04:22

  • ADL's Jonathan Greenblatt: '20% of Americans today believe in widely held antisemitic ideas'

    03:46

  • Michael Schmidt: Hunter Biden legal issues 'far smaller and narrower' than what Republicans allege

    08:36

  • Rep. D’Esposito: ‘George Santos has violated the trust’ and it’s ‘affecting his potential to govern’

    04:56

  • Federal law enforcement interviewed multiple Biden aides about classified documents

    03:07

  • Should Santos resign? Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick: ‘I don't think he should be here, that's for sure’

    04:35

  • Rep. Nancy Mace: House GOP abortion bills ‘not the way to start off the week’

    07:36

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Fmr. Sen. Toomey: Trump's behavior after 2020 'disqualifies him from ever serving in public office’

08:21

Former Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) sits down for an Andrea Mitchell Reports Exit Interview to reflect on his career and to discuss the challenges facing his party in Congress and in future elections. “I think Donald Trump's behavior after the election of 2020 disqualifies him from ever serving in public office, in my view. I don't think he will be the Republican nominee,” says Toomey.Jan. 19, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Sen. Toomey: Trump's behavior after 2020 'disqualifies him from ever serving in public office’

    08:21
  • UP NEXT

    Wendy Sherman doesn't rule out U.S. giving Ukraine weapons to target Russian military in Crimea

    07:31

  • Jason Furman: It would be ‘economically catastrophic’ if the U.S. government defaults

    04:16

  • Shawn Henry breaks down security risks of Chinese-owned TikTok

    04:04

  • Igor Novikov: Regardless of cause, Ukrainian helicopter crash ‘a direct result of this terrible war’

    05:36

  • Russian national arrested for alleged money laundering through crypto exchange

    03:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All