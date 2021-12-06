Fmr. Sen. Tom Daschle: ‘Bob Dole understood the importance of compromise’

Former U.S. Senators Alan Simpson (R-WY) and Tom Daschle (D-SD) join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the life and legacy in public service of Senator Bob Dole, who passed away on Sunday. “Bob Dole understood the importance of compromise,” says Daschle. “Compromise is the oxygen of democracy, and Bob Dole provided a lot of oxygen over those years he was in in Senate leadership.”Dec. 6, 2021