Fmr. Sen. Sam Nunn: Concerned over Putin nuclear rhetoric leading to ‘possible mistakes or blunders’

Vladimir Putin is escalating his nuclear rhetoric, saying Russia would take into account the nuclear weapons capabilities of the United States and other NATO allies. Former Democratic Senator Sam Nunn of Georgia, co-Chair of the Nuclear Threat Initiative, joins Andrea Mitchell with his reaction. “Of course I’m concerned,” says Nunn. “The rhetoric surrounding the Ukraine-Russia conflict has been, I think, extremely destabilizing in terms of possible mistakes or blunders.” He explains, “The cyber world is a different era, in terms of nuclear dangers and vulnerabilities, where you could have false warnings, you could have simulated attacks that lead to mistakes or blunders in a very big way.” Feb. 27, 2023