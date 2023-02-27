IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Sen. Sam Nunn: Concerned over Putin nuclear rhetoric leading to ‘possible mistakes or blunders’

    05:38
  • UP NEXT

    Brennan: ‘China would become a co-belligerent in a war of aggression’ if they give Russia lethal aid

    04:56

  • Erin Brockovich: There's no 'overnight fix' for East Palestine

    04:37

  • Rep. Jim Himes: ‘A little less than meets the eye here’ with COVID-19 lab leak report

    04:22

  • U.N. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: China providing weapons to Russia ‘would be a game changer’ in Ukraine

    07:14

  • U.N. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: United States will give Ukraine aid ‘as long as Ukraine continues to fight’

    05:50

  • How Alex Murdaugh could appeal to the jury by testifying in his own defense

    03:35

  • Rep. Quigley: 'Tough balance' on whether to declassify intel on China potentially arming Russia

    04:54

  • Samantha Power: ‘How Democracy Can Win’ as war in Ukraine enters second year

    09:20

  • Deputy AG: Justice Dept. team working with Ukraine to collect and analyze evidence of war crimes

    07:25

  • Leon Panetta: Everything, including F-16s, ‘should be on the table’ for Ukraine

    08:05

  • Erin Brockovich: What East Palestine residents 'can't handle' is a lie

    10:17

  • Biden hails Ukraine military effort, condemns autocracies in Poland speech

    03:18

  • Adm. Stavridis: China sending lethal military aid to Russia could trigger more U.S. aid to Taiwan

    07:35

  • Carter biographer: President Carter decided ‘all of his remaining time’ would be spent with Rosalynn

    06:48

  • Rep. Crow: ‘Not even worth my brain space’ to respond to Republicans criticizing Biden Ukraine trip

    05:36

  • 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits devastated areas of Turkey and Syria

    00:41

  • Rep. Mike Turner: Biden admin shouldn't have permitted Chinese spy balloon to 'complete its mission'

    02:40

  • VP Harris: Important to focus on the needs of the American people and not political chatter

    07:09

  • VP Harris: Americans feel a sense of 'moral outrage' and a 'responsibility’ to stand with Ukraine

    05:40

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Fmr. Sen. Sam Nunn: Concerned over Putin nuclear rhetoric leading to ‘possible mistakes or blunders’

05:38

Vladimir Putin is escalating his nuclear rhetoric, saying Russia would take into account the nuclear weapons capabilities of the United States and other NATO allies. Former Democratic Senator Sam Nunn of Georgia, co-Chair of the Nuclear Threat Initiative, joins Andrea Mitchell with his reaction. “Of course I’m concerned,” says Nunn. “The rhetoric surrounding the Ukraine-Russia conflict has been, I think, extremely destabilizing in terms of possible mistakes or blunders.” He explains, “The cyber world is a different era, in terms of nuclear dangers and vulnerabilities, where you could have false warnings, you could have simulated attacks that lead to mistakes or blunders in a very big way.” Feb. 27, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Sen. Sam Nunn: Concerned over Putin nuclear rhetoric leading to ‘possible mistakes or blunders’

    05:38
  • UP NEXT

    Brennan: ‘China would become a co-belligerent in a war of aggression’ if they give Russia lethal aid

    04:56

  • Erin Brockovich: There's no 'overnight fix' for East Palestine

    04:37

  • Rep. Jim Himes: ‘A little less than meets the eye here’ with COVID-19 lab leak report

    04:22

  • U.N. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: China providing weapons to Russia ‘would be a game changer’ in Ukraine

    07:14

  • U.N. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: United States will give Ukraine aid ‘as long as Ukraine continues to fight’

    05:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All