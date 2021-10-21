Fmr. Sen. McCaskill: Democrats are ‘going to land this plane' on Biden agenda
Former Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO), Eugene Scott, and Peter Baker join Andrea Mitchell to discuss negotiations and setbacks the Biden administration is experiencing in attempting to pass an economic agenda. "I think they’re going to land this plane. It’s not going to be everything that the progressive wing of this party wants because we have all different opinions in our party,” says McCaskill.Oct. 21, 2021