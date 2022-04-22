John Kerry: ‘Temporary’ drilling will bring ‘economic stability’

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, former Secretary of State John Kerry joins Andrea Mitchell on the 52nd Earth Day to talk about what President Biden is doing to fight the climate crisis while tackling other crises with conflicting demands, including the war in Ukraine. Despite the environmental damage caused by drilling for oil and natural gas, Kerry defends the president’s authorization of additional drilling in order to achieve “economic” and “political stability” as a step towards transitioning to a clean energy economy. “I look at this as a temporary measure to try to relieve the price pressure, which is essential to keeping the population committed to moving in these directions,” says Kerry. April 22, 2022