Fmr. Secy. John Kerry: Climate crisis ‘not a Democrat or Republican issue,’ but a ‘universal’ problem ‘we all have an interest in seeing resolved’

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, former Secretary of State John Kerry joins Andrea Mitchell on the 52nd Earth Day to share some of the “remarkable” advancements in the private sector “that are going to help to facilitate the transition” to clean energy in the U.S., and to encourage bipartisan support for environmental policy. “This is not a Democrat or Republican issue. It's a universal issue which we all have an interest in seeing resolved.” April 22, 2022