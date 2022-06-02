Fmr. Secy. Jeh Johnson discusses his controversial proposal to show victims of AR-15 killings

Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson talks about his controversial proposal to show the victims of AR-15 killings to increase public awareness of the devastation. “Why should a child who was an eyewitness to what happened in Uvalde, for example, go to grief counseling for the rest of her life because of what she saw, but the rest of us are spared? The lawmakers, through their action or inaction, and the constituents who elect them, are spared from from this imagery,” says Johnson. June 2, 2022