Fmr. Secy. Jeh Johnson: ‘Afraid’ Jan. 6 extremism was only the ‘tip of an iceberg’

Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss extremist threats as the U.S. remains deeply divided one year after the January 6 insurrection. “I’m afraid that what we saw on January 6 a year ago was the tip of an iceberg,” says Johnson. “This type of extremist thinking and behavior could manifest itself again at other similar events and so we've got to keep our eye on all of it.” Jan. 5, 2022