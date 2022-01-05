Fmr. Secy. Jeh Johnson: ‘Afraid’ Jan. 6 extremism was only the ‘tip of an iceberg’
07:27
Share this -
copied
Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss extremist threats as the U.S. remains deeply divided one year after the January 6 insurrection. “I’m afraid that what we saw on January 6 a year ago was the tip of an iceberg,” says Johnson. “This type of extremist thinking and behavior could manifest itself again at other similar events and so we've got to keep our eye on all of it.” Jan. 5, 2022
Rep. Schiff: ‘It's hard to imagine a witness with more key or central information’ than Mike Pence
09:30
Sen. Tim Kaine: Senate’s progress on voting rights “as slow as my commute”
06:00
Now Playing
Fmr. Secy. Jeh Johnson: ‘Afraid’ Jan. 6 extremism was only the ‘tip of an iceberg’
07:27
UP NEXT
Seven children, six adults killed in Philadelphia rowhouse fire
01:00
Members of Congress ‘on edge’ ahead of Jan. 6 anniversary
09:59
Extremists ‘resurfaced at the local level’ in year following Jan. 6