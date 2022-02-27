Fmr. Secy. Ernest Moniz: Risk of nuclear use ‘higher today than it has been since the Cuban missile crisis’

Former Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Putin’s decision to put Russian nuclear deterrent forces on alert. “We have said before that we think that the risk of nuclear use is higher today than it has been since the Cuban missile crisis, and that was a statement made before the Ukraine escalation and Putin's alerting of his nuclear forces,” Secy. Moniz says. “So you can imagine that level of risk is even much, much higher.”Feb. 27, 2022