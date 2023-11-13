Fmr. Rep. Upton: ‘There’s a good likelihood’ House GOP funding plan will ‘get jammed by the Senate’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) introduced his plan to avoid a government shutdown: a laddered continuing resolution to fund the government through early 2024, a stopgap measure that Democrats labeled as “gimmicky.” Garrett Haake and former Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on whether the measure has a shot at passing. “The issue is we've known about this deadline now for what, seven weeks? So it doesn't go in regular order, doesn't have a committee hearing or a committee markup. It's announced Saturday afternoon what the deal is. It doesn't go through appropriations at all,” Upton says. “They're going to have maybe the first couple votes. I think there's still a good likelihood that they get jammed by the Senate, but it just kicks the can down the road to January.”Nov. 13, 2023

