Fmr. Rep. Upton: ‘There’s a good likelihood’ House GOP funding plan will ‘get jammed by the Senate’

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) introduced his plan to avoid a government shutdown: a laddered continuing resolution to fund the government through early 2024, a stopgap measure that Democrats labeled as “gimmicky.” Garrett Haake and former Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on whether the measure has a shot at passing. “The issue is we've known about this deadline now for what, seven weeks? So it doesn't go in regular order, doesn't have a committee hearing or a committee markup. It's announced Saturday afternoon what the deal is. It doesn't go through appropriations at all,” Upton says. “They're going to have maybe the first couple votes. I think there's still a good likelihood that they get jammed by the Senate, but it just kicks the can down the road to January.”Nov. 13, 2023