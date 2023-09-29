Fmr. Rep. Upton: ‘The only way you’re going to keep the government open’ is with a ‘bipartisan’ deal

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A government shutdown seems all but inevitable as members of Congress push towards the deadline to reach a deal, with House Republicans unable to reach a consensus on negotiations. Former Representative Fred Upton (R-MI) joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on whether a compromise can be reached to avert a shutdown. “The only way you're going to keep the government open, I think, is if it's bipartisan. There are a couple of proposals that are out there. The Problem Solvers Caucus has got a proposal. It's in the queue. I mean, if things really fall apart, it's in the queue to really save us,” Upton tells Andrea. “But the hard right in the Caucus in the House is saying, ‘If you pick up one Democrat, we're going after you. We're going to vacate the chair.’”Sept. 29, 2023

