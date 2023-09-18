Fmr. Rep. Upton: McCarthy ‘will take the blame’ if the Senate passes a budget while House GOP stalls

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces challenges from within his own party as he attempts to get a short-term spending deal passed to punt the issue until after Halloween. Garrett Haake and former Representative Fred Upton (R-MI) join Ryan Nobles to share his thoughts on whether McCarthy has the votes. “The Senate will never take it. So what is the Senate going to do? Well, they're going to pass their bill with bipartisan support, 70-something votes, along the lines of what they agreed to with the debt ceiling,” Upton says. “But then they'll get out of town. So they'll leave next week and they’ll say, ‘Kevin, it’s back in your lap. Are you going to let the government shutdown? And then you will take the blame because you’re the Speaker and you’ve got this bill to keep things open.’”Sept. 18, 2023