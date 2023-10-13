Fmr. Rep. Upton: McCarthy’s ‘a big time supporter of Jordan’ with a ‘poison’ between him and Scalise

After House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) abandoned his bid for speaker, Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) stepped up to challenge Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for the Republican nomination for the speakership. Former Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) and Ryan Nobles join Andrea Mitchell to offer insights into how the race to replace former Speaker Kevin McCarthy could play out. “Well remember, Kevin is a big time supporter of Jordan. He worked the phones. He endorsed him in the race against Scalise. There's really a bitterness — I would call it a poison — between Scalise and McCarthy,” Upton tells Andrea. “So, Kevin's going to want Jordan. But at the end of the day, I don't think Jordan can get the 217, which then everyone will say to McHenry, ‘Thank God you're here.’”Oct. 13, 2023