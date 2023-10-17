Fmr. Rep Upton: ‘I don’t think that Jordan is capable of getting bipartisanship’ on major issues

Rep. Jim Jordan has taken his bid to replace Kevin McCarthy as Speaker to the House floor for a vote this afternoon. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Michael Steele, former Republican Congressman Fred Upton, and Brendan Buck to discuss Key players in this vote, the political risk of supporting Jordan for moderates and what a Jordan Speakership might look like. “Nobody in the House wants Jim Jordan as Speaker. Can we just be honest about that?” Steele asks. “Nobody, not Republicans, not Democrats, but the Republicans have backed themselves into such a corner.” “It's gonna be, as I say, a ‘squeaker Speaker’ election here,” Upton adds. “I don't think that Jordan is capable of getting bipartisanship on really any major issue, certainly based on the years that I served with him.”Oct. 17, 2023