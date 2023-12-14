IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Fmr. Rep. Jolly: Trump DoJ ‘had 4 years to investigate’ Biden family, ‘could not uncover anything’

06:02

House Republicans voted yesterday to formalize an impeachment inquiry into President Biden and his family’s business dealings, while the funding fight on Capitol Hill continues to unfold. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Ryan Nobles, Peter Alexander and former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) to discuss next steps in the impeachment process and the path to passing aid for Israel, Ukraine and the U.S. border. “Donald Trump's Department of Justice had four years to investigate this and could not uncover anything. No charges were brought by the Department of Justice or US attorney's, but House Republicans believe that they have evidence that the world has not seen,” Jolly says. “I do believe this has been scripted since January, Republicans have plotted this out and I do think they will move towards impeachment next spring.”Dec. 14, 2023

