Fmr. Rep. Jolly: ‘Republicans are responsible for the events of January 6th’

Former Democratic Maryland Congresswoman Donna Edwards and former Republican Congressman from Florida David Jolly join Andrea Mitchell to discuss Nancy Pelosi’s appointments to the House select committee investigating the January 6th attack, including GOP Rep. Liz Cheney. They also react to House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy’s response to these appointments, and his threats to strip Republican members of committee assignments for accepting Pelosi's appointment, with Jolly saying Republicans are scared because “Republicans are responsible for the events of January 6th.”