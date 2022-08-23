Fmr. Rep. Joe Crowley: Nadler v. Maloney race is ‘a mess,’ NY will be ‘losing more influence’

Former New York Representative Joe Crowley joins Andrea Mitchell to break down the heated race for New Yorks’ 12th Congressional district, where veteran lawmakers Jerry Nadler and Carolyn B. Maloney are going head to head after their districts merged together in court-ordered redistricting following a ruling that the initial district map drawn by Democrats was gerrymandered. He calls the race “a bit of a mess,” where “two titans” of Congress who “both have contributed mightily to New York in the past” are “now going into each other.” He adds, although “this district will be a Democratic district no matter what, quite frankly, in November,” he cautions that “in terms of New York losing more influence, it matters in that sense.”Aug. 23, 2022