Fmr. Rep. Fred Upton: GOP needs to ‘decide that the Constitution’ plays ‘larger role than politics’

Former Republican Michigan Rep. Fred Upton joins Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing, and Ana Cabrera to discuss Reoublican’s reaction to former President Donald Trump’s third indictment and why he believes many in the party are reluctant to criticize Trump for his legal troubles. Upton says, “I understand how difficult the situation is. But you know, at some point, you got to have a compass. You got to look where that arrow is going, and decide that the Constitution plays a little bit larger role than politics.”Aug. 3, 2023