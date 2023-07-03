Fmr. Rep. Carlos Curbelo: Swing voters are ‘not going to be okay’ with DeSantis new anti-LGBTQ ad

Ron DeSantis’s campaign released an ad Friday attacking Former President Donald Trump in statements he has made in support of the LGBTQ community and underlining policies DeSantis has made against the community. USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page, PBS NewsHour Co-Anchor Amna Nawaz, and Former Florida Republican Congressman Carlos Curbelo join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “What Governor DeSantis doing is dangerous,” Curbelo says. “He's trying desperately to gain support among Republican primary voters. But in some ways I think he's almost disqualifying himself in a general election, because the types of swing voters that have helped Democrats recover after the Republican trifecta of 2016, they're not going to be okay with this.”July 3, 2023