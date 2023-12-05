- Now Playing
Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: There wasn’t the ‘infrastructure’ to shield Trump from ‘crackpot lawyers’07:15
Sexual abuse committed by Hamas are ‘among the most egregious acts that can occur in wartime’05:38
Rep Moskowitz: ‘Democracy is failing,’ enemies will see that ‘congress is irrevocably broken’03:02
College presidents testify before Congress on rise of antisemitic incidents on campuses02:54
Rep. Turner: ‘The possibility of terrorist attacks now’ is ‘the highest’ it has been ‘in a decade’07:55
Pinkas: ‘civilian casualty rate is going to go up’ in Gaza ‘even if’ IDF warns Palestinians to flee04:32
Engel: Israel’s strategy of ‘bombing the South,’ previously a safe zone, helps Hamas, hurts Israel04:35
John Brennan: Hamas attack plan ‘should have been driving Israel's intelligence collection effort’04:01
Pete Williams: Sandra Day O’Connor was the ‘glue that held everybody together’ on Supreme Court08:50
Rep. Lawler: George Santos ‘was unfit to serve’ and the ‘damning’ ethics report led to expulsion02:12
Maya Roman recounts reuniting with cousin Yarden after her release: It was ‘a moment of total joy’04:16
Haass: History will remember Henry Kissinger ‘as the greatest scholar practitioner of the age’05:03
Sen. Bennet: ‘For the sake of democracy’ U.S. congress ‘cannot fail when it comes to Ukraine’05:54
Fmr. Amb. Mark Regev: Truce extension ‘up in the air,’ Israel awaits release of ‘another 8 hostages’06:50
Sen. Durbin: Gaza hospitals should be ‘protected’ from the conflict and run by a neutral party06:37
Greenblatt: ‘Our pluralism has always been our strength,’ and we can’t let ‘extremists’ divide us06:18
Marc Polymeropoulos: Regardless of who holds remaining hostages, ‘Hamas is responsible for this’03:19
Engel: American children in Israel ‘hid in a closet’ ‘in panic for 14 hours’ during Hamas attack10:44
Sen. Warner: Israel must ‘release some of the funds’ for Palestinian Authority to avoid ‘chaos’04:35
Uncle of Palestinian shot in VT: ‘I feel a sense of shame’ believing U.S. ‘would be safer for him’03:43
