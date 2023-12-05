Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: There wasn’t the ‘infrastructure’ to shield Trump from ‘crackpot lawyers’

Liz Cheney has published a new book, which includes details of a January 4th phone call in which Trump lawyers were briefing surrogates about January 6th, suggesting Pence could refuse to certify the election. Marc Short, former Chief of Staff to then-Vice President Mike Pence, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss concerns among the Pence team in the days leading up to the January 6th insurrection. “What we ended up with on January 6, in some ways, was a reflection of not having the same voice of conservatives around him that he had had for the first three and a half years and I think that is more representative of what perhaps a second term could look like,” Short says “We were privy to a lot of conversations with, I think, some crackpot lawyers…there really wasn't that sort of infrastructure around him that would help to shield and protect from people who really, you know, should not have been in the President's whispering in the president's ear at that point.”Dec. 5, 2023