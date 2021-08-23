Fmr. Pence aide Olivia Troye: Visa system for Afghan allies 'was destroyed' under Trump

Olivia Troye, a former homeland security advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, shares with Andrea Mitchell insights as to how the special immigration visa processing system "was destroyed" under former President Trump by his top immigration adviser Stephen Miller. She says that Miller peddled "racist hysteria" to justify limiting the number of visa applicants who were approved, contributing to a back log that's stymieing the Biden administration's ability to process and evacuate Afghan allies at risk of retribution from the Taliban.Aug. 23, 2021