IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Obama Deputy Chief of Staff: ‘No panic’ among Dems over new polling, ‘we have a long ways to go’

    05:37
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. British Amb: ‘Public opinion’ is becoming ‘less tolerant’ of Israel’s retaliation against Gaza

    03:49

  • Rep. Turner on FBI intel: ‘We concur’ domestic bad actors pose ‘greatest threat’ in ‘over a decade’

    06:36

  • Beschloss: ‘Will we have a rule of law if Donald Trump is elected? That question is very much open’

    08:43

  • Ben Rhodes: Israeli PM Netanyahu has long been ‘more than happy to ignore the advice’ of the U.S.

    03:23

  • Susanne Craig: Trump, his legal team were ‘speaking to a wider political audience’ in NY fraud case

    04:10

  • Analyzing Trump's motives for sparring with judge during testimony

    01:44

  • ICRC media chief: ICRC continues ‘to insist that’ hostages ‘be released ’ in discussions with Hamas

    03:37

  • Sen. Cardin: ‘I still believe we’re going to put Ukraine and Israel together,’ despite House bill

    05:28

  • Adm. Stavridis: Humanitarian pauses in Gaza ‘make sense,’ but a ‘sweeping ceasefire’ does not

    06:27

  • Rep. Sherrill: Johnson shows ‘lack of understanding’ of how ‘Congress really works’ with aid bill

    03:45

  • Netanyahu Advisor: Civilians are ‘not the targets of our offensive,’ ‘we’re learning from mistakes’

    08:08

  • Doctors Without Borders: Doctors in Gaza are ‘relentlessly struck,’ operating ‘on the floor’

    02:26

  • Rep. McCaul: House bill will have Ukraine aid ‘at the end of the day,’ threats ‘are linked together’

    08:07

  • Maya Roman: ‘All I can do is hope’ everyone is ‘doing everything they can’ to get hostages released

    06:03

  • GOP Rep. Ken Buck announces he will not run for re-election

    05:27

  • ‘Whispered in Gaza’ project lets Gazans ‘tell the world how they really feel’ without ‘fear’

    06:25

  • Rep. Dean: Calls for Israel humanitarian pause in Gaza, ‘we cannot have an innocent life snuffed out.’

    04:08

  • Netanyahu Advisor: ‘Most important thing’ is to ‘rid Gaza of Hamas’ for ‘a better future’

    09:15

  • Alon Pinkas: ‘Israel has not defined’ the ‘overarching political objective’ for the invasion of Gaza

    06:28

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Fmr. Obama Deputy Chief of Staff: ‘No panic’ among Dems over new polling, ‘we have a long ways to go’

05:37

Less than one year out from the 2024 presidential election, new polling reveals that the potential rematch between Trump and Biden has voter enthusiasm down sharply. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Susan Page, White House Deputy Chief of Staff during the Obama Administration Jim Messina and former GOP Congressman David Jolly to discuss the significance of this polling, rising concerns about age and a former Obama Senior Advisor calling on Biden to drop out of the race. “There's just no panic right now among Democrats, because they look at these polls and remember that this same time, during the Obama re-election, the New York Times Magazine put him on the cover and said he was toast. Bush trailed at the same point, Clinton trailed at the same point, Obama trailed at the same point,” Messina says. “We have a long ways to go here. And next year this race will finally solidify between Trump and Biden.”Nov. 7, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Obama Deputy Chief of Staff: ‘No panic’ among Dems over new polling, ‘we have a long ways to go’

    05:37
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. British Amb: ‘Public opinion’ is becoming ‘less tolerant’ of Israel’s retaliation against Gaza

    03:49

  • Rep. Turner on FBI intel: ‘We concur’ domestic bad actors pose ‘greatest threat’ in ‘over a decade’

    06:36

  • Beschloss: ‘Will we have a rule of law if Donald Trump is elected? That question is very much open’

    08:43

  • Ben Rhodes: Israeli PM Netanyahu has long been ‘more than happy to ignore the advice’ of the U.S.

    03:23

  • Susanne Craig: Trump, his legal team were ‘speaking to a wider political audience’ in NY fraud case

    04:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All