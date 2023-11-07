Fmr. Obama Deputy Chief of Staff: ‘No panic’ among Dems over new polling, ‘we have a long ways to go’

Less than one year out from the 2024 presidential election, new polling reveals that the potential rematch between Trump and Biden has voter enthusiasm down sharply. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Susan Page, White House Deputy Chief of Staff during the Obama Administration Jim Messina and former GOP Congressman David Jolly to discuss the significance of this polling, rising concerns about age and a former Obama Senior Advisor calling on Biden to drop out of the race. “There's just no panic right now among Democrats, because they look at these polls and remember that this same time, during the Obama re-election, the New York Times Magazine put him on the cover and said he was toast. Bush trailed at the same point, Clinton trailed at the same point, Obama trailed at the same point,” Messina says. “We have a long ways to go here. And next year this race will finally solidify between Trump and Biden.”Nov. 7, 2023