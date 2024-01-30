Fmr. NSA to Bush: Biden admin ‘rightly does not want a war with Iran,’ but ‘Iranians are escalating’

President Biden said he would retaliate in response to the strike that killed three U.S. soldiers, including a possible strike on Iran itself. Stephen Hadley, former National Security Advisor to President George W. Bush, joins Andres Mitchell to discuss how the U.S. can retaliate against Iran without starting a war in the region. Hadley says. “Nobody wants to go to war with Iran, on the other hand, that gives Iran a bit of a blank check to support these terrorist groups and still be able to not be at risk themselves,” Hadley says. “You can't be 100% perfect in your defense. And I know the administration rightly does not want a war with Iran, does not want to escalate, but the truth is the Iranians are escalating.”Jan. 30, 2024