  • MI AG: Supreme Court’s goal ‘is ending all abortion rights as we know it,’ not ‘stopping there’

    Fmr. NSA to Bush: Biden admin ‘rightly does not want a war with Iran,’ but ‘Iranians are escalating’

    Kasich: ‘There is reluctance’ from leaders to ‘admit’ they’ve made mistakes on the border

  • Lt. Gen. Twitty: ‘We have to stop playing whack-a-mole’ with proxies, take on the ‘instigator’ Iran

  • Qatari PM: ‘We are hoping’ for Hamas to ‘engage positively and constructively’ in hostage deal talks

  • Biden meets with national security team over attack on U.S. soldiers in Jordan

  • Buck: Biden is ‘probably toast’ if perception of economy doesn’t have ‘a dramatic turnaround’

  • Rep. Spanberger: Johnson opposing border deal is ‘to support the former president,’ ‘shameful’

  • ICJ orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza

  • Clarke: Israel ‘close to the last best chance’ of freeing hostages, depends on ‘permanent ceasefire’

  • Sen. Merkley: McConnell ‘attacked both from his Republican right and Republican left’ on border deal

  • Inslee: Jan. 6 riot was ‘not a fever dream’ or ‘a hallucination,’ Trump ‘has said he will do it again’

  • Trump adviser Peter Navarro sentenced to four months in prison

  • Kristen Welker: Nikki Haley is facing an ‘uphill battle’ path to the White House

  • Phil Rucker: Trump needs to sway Haley voters ‘if he’s going to reclaim the White House’

  • Amb. Pinkas: The ICJ genocide case against Israel could ‘put the Biden administration in the bind’

  • Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: Trump running on ‘a grievance battle,’ issues are ‘anathema’ to campaign

  • NH Gov. Chris Sununu: ‘No one has ever said Nikki Haley has to win the New Hampshire ticket’

  • Welker: Haley supporters ‘frustrated,’ ‘worry’ she ‘waited too late’ to kick into ‘high gear’ in NH

  • Gibbs: ‘Second’ in New Hampshire ‘is last’ for Nikki Haley, ‘this is her best chance to win a race’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Fmr. NSA to Bush: Biden admin ‘rightly does not want a war with Iran,’ but ‘Iranians are escalating’

President Biden said he would retaliate in response to the strike that killed three U.S. soldiers, including a possible strike on Iran itself. Stephen Hadley, former National Security Advisor to President George W. Bush, joins Andres Mitchell to discuss how the U.S. can retaliate against Iran without starting a war in the region. Hadley says. “Nobody wants to go to war with Iran, on the other hand, that gives Iran a bit of a blank check to support these terrorist groups and still be able to not be at risk themselves,” Hadley says. “You can't be 100% perfect in your defense. And I know the administration rightly does not want a war with Iran, does not want to escalate, but the truth is the Iranians are escalating.”Jan. 30, 2024

