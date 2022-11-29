IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ben Rhodes: Iran spotlighting U.S. racial disparities won’t ‘distract’ the world from Iran protests

    09:03

  • Adm. Stavridis: U.S. giving $53 million to help repair Ukraine’s electricity grid is ‘absolutely critical’ 

    05:19
    Fmr. NASA astronaut Cmdr. Scott Kelly raising funds to replace ambulances destroyed in Ukraine

    04:58
    Victoria DeFrancesco Soto: Trump dinner with Holocaust denier a ‘bit of a media desperation ploy’

    09:36

  • Amna Nawaz: Protesters in China calling for ‘free speech’ and, in many cases, for Xi's removal

    10:23

  • Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty: ‘Sub-zero temperatures’ won’t ‘favor the Ukrainians nor the Russians’

    03:32

  • Rick Stengel: ‘Russia has already used up more than half of their missiles’

    07:01

  • Dr. Torres shares warning signs for RSV, flu, Covid-19 amid a ‘tripledemic’ going into the holidays

    02:35

  • Phil Rucker: Supreme Court’s decision on Trump’s tax returns was ‘an assessment of the law’

    04:36

  • U.S. has seen ‘over 600’ mass shootings this year. Brady President Kris Brown calls it ‘appalling’

    05:04

  • Dr. Fauci, who has served under seven presidents, delivers his final White House Covid briefing

    01:02

  • Journalist Grant Wahl says he was ‘immediately’ detained at World Cup for wearing a pro-LGBTQ shirt

    04:32

  • Amb. Karen Pierce: Iran may be 'guilty of crimes against humanity' for supplying weapons to Russia

    05:55

  • Special counsel may speed up Trump probes, says Weissmann: ‘That’s the kind of prosecutor Jack is’

    05:13

  • White House pardons two lucky turkeys: Chocolate and Chip

    04:10

  • McQuade: Garland appointing a special counsel likely reflects ‘substantial evidence’ in Trump probes

    02:45

  • Masih Alinejad: Iran’s football team represents ‘dictatorship.’ People ‘celebrating’ their loss

    03:11

  • Pulse survivor Brandon Wolf: 'Stop dehumanizing' the LGBTQ community. 'We deserve at least that.'

    04:43

  • Rep. Gottheimer: Tight House majority is an opportunity to ‘find common ground and get things done’

    07:13

  • David Rothkopf: Muslim-ban architect Stephen Miller advising McCarthy ‘should be a warning sign’

    07:10

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Fmr. NASA astronaut Cmdr. Scott Kelly raising funds to replace ambulances destroyed in Ukraine

04:58

Ten ambulances are destroyed every week in Ukraine as Russia’s war drags on. Former NASA Astronaut Commander Scott Kelly, who is raising funds to replace these lifesaving assets, tells Andrea Mitchell he’s “a big believer in democracy and freedom. And as such, I think it's my responsibility to try to defend it in any way I can and help in this very significant cause.”Nov. 29, 2022

