Fmr. Miami-Dade Fire Chief: ‘I have never seen a collapse like this’03:05
Dave Downey, former Miami-Dade Fire Chief and current Chair of Urban Search and Rescue for the International Fire Chief’s Association, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the condo collapse in Surfside, FL. He discusses the extensive training and experience of firefighters on the scene who are risking their lives to locate survivors, and says of the collapse, “In 40 years in the fire service, I have never seen a collapse like this.”