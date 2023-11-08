IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Ivanka Trump testifies in New York civil fraud case 

    Fmr. Israeli PM: Ceasefire is a 'bad idea,' each day of pausing is 'another two weeks to the war'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Fmr. Israeli PM: Ceasefire is a ‘bad idea,’ each day of pausing is ‘another two weeks to the war’

NBC News is reporting that talks are underway between Israel, the U.S., Qatar, and Hamas for a three-day humanitarian pause and Secretary of State Antony Blinken denounced any potential Israeli occupation of Gaza after the war. Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett joins Andrea Mitchell to react to the calls for a humanitarian pause. “It is a very bad idea,” Bennett tells Andrea. “They’re going to play around with us and maneuver us and give us a few hostages, but then it'll prolong the whole suffering of everyone.” He adds, “We got to win the war, if we keep on pausing, and allowing them to replenish and refresh themselves. Each time we give them a day, it's another two weeks to the war.”Nov. 8, 2023

