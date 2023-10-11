Fmr. Israeli Amb. Regev: ‘This is not a time for division; this is time for national unity’

As the Israeli Defense Forces prepare for a ground invasion of Gaza, concerns are benign raised about how the move could further endanger the hostages held by Hamas. Former Israeli Ambassador Mark Regev, a senior adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, joins Andrea Mitchell to address these concerns. “We are aware of the complexity of the situation. And my Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said publicly that any terrorist who kills a hostage, who acts in a hostage in a brutal way, we will find them in the end and we will bring them to justice. They will, they will not get away with this,” Regev says. Regarding the formation of a national unity government between Netanyahu and opposition parties, he adds, “This is not a time for division; this is time for national unity. And I think in many ways, it's the public opinion in Israel. And the crisis that we're in has gone up to the politicians.”Oct. 11, 2023