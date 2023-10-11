IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Israeli Amb. Regev: ‘This is not a time for division; this is time for national unity’

    06:08
  • UP NEXT

    John Kirby: ‘There’s no greater priority’ for Biden than ‘safety and security’ of American hostages

    12:10

  • Rep. Mike Turner: ‘We should never lose perspective’ that ‘Hamas is a franchise of Iran’

    07:38

  • Rep. Scalise wins GOP nomination for House speaker

    02:17

  • Israeli journalist: ‘not a single home’ not affected by Hamas violence, ‘we won’t let that deter us’

    04:00

  • Fmr. Israel Amb.: US ‘empowering’ Iran, helped ‘finance Hamas’ under ‘Biden administration’s watch’

    02:20

  • Fmr. Foreign Minister Livni: Hamas doesn’t represent ‘any Palestinian cause for freedom or stay.’

    07:45

  • Family of hostage to Israeli government: ‘bring back the captive people soon, with diplomacy.’

    03:51

  • Israeli Amb. Regev: Israeli counter attack pause would be a ‘mistake,’ Israeli must ‘hit back hard’

    08:23

  • Fmr. U.S. Amb. to Israel: ‘do not underestimate’ Jewish people, ‘President has the back of Israel’

    05:06

  • Diana Buttu: ‘Everybody has focused only on Israel’s security,’ leaving the Palestinians aside

    04:48

  • Amb. Michael Herzog: Israel will hold Hamas ‘accountable to each and every hostage they have’

    07:06

  • 'Absolute terror': American living in Israel speaks after relatives were kidnapped

    03:13

  • Dennis Ross: ‘I don’t even exclude the possibility that Israel will’ end up reoccupying Gaza

    06:12

  • Hamas threatens to start executing hostages

    01:24

  • Fmr. CIA head John Brennan: Hamas assault on Israel has ‘been brewing for many, many years’

    07:12

  • Mother of Israeli hostages: ‘There is no reason to hold them there. They are not soldiers.’

    05:43

  • Israeli emergency responder: 'We need to help these people'

    04:30

  • More than 100 have been taken hostage during attacks on Israel

    03:22

  • Jason Furman: Sept. job growth is ‘sustainable,’ won’t put ‘a whole lot more pressure on the Fed’

    03:56

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Fmr. Israeli Amb. Regev: ‘This is not a time for division; this is time for national unity’

06:08

As the Israeli Defense Forces prepare for a ground invasion of Gaza, concerns are benign raised about how the move could further endanger the hostages held by Hamas. Former Israeli Ambassador Mark Regev, a senior adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, joins Andrea Mitchell to address these concerns. “We are aware of the complexity of the situation. And my Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said publicly that any terrorist who kills a hostage, who acts in a hostage in a brutal way, we will find them in the end and we will bring them to justice. They will, they will not get away with this,” Regev says. Regarding the formation of a national unity government between Netanyahu and opposition parties, he adds, “This is not a time for division; this is time for national unity. And I think in many ways, it's the public opinion in Israel. And the crisis that we're in has gone up to the politicians.”Oct. 11, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Israeli Amb. Regev: ‘This is not a time for division; this is time for national unity’

    06:08
  • UP NEXT

    John Kirby: ‘There’s no greater priority’ for Biden than ‘safety and security’ of American hostages

    12:10

  • Rep. Mike Turner: ‘We should never lose perspective’ that ‘Hamas is a franchise of Iran’

    07:38

  • Rep. Scalise wins GOP nomination for House speaker

    02:17

  • Israeli journalist: ‘not a single home’ not affected by Hamas violence, ‘we won’t let that deter us’

    04:00

  • Fmr. Israel Amb.: US ‘empowering’ Iran, helped ‘finance Hamas’ under ‘Biden administration’s watch’

    02:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All