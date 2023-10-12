Fmr. Israeli Amb. Oren: There will be efforts to minimize people in densely populated warzone

Rescuing the hostages from the densely populated warzone in the Gaza strip is a challenge for Israeli and American officials. Former Israeli Ambassador Michael Oren joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest updates on the hostages and threat of regional border conflict. “This is a war that was thrust upon us, that we have to fight. We have to defend our country, restore our security.” Oren tells Andrea. “Nobody wants to hurt civilians, and there will be efforts to try to minimize the greatest degree possible in an active densely populated war zone,” Oren notes.Oct. 12, 2023