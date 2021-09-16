Fmr. gymnast Rachael Denhollander: 'I am incredibly proud of the athletes who testified.'

Former gymnast and Larry Nassar survivor Rachael Denhollander joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss yesterday's Senate Judiciary Hearing on the FBI's mishandling of the investigation into sexual abuse claims against Larry Nassar and the emotional testimonies by fellow gymnasts. "I am incredibly proud of the athletes who testified yesterday, but it is also gut-wrenching to be faced over and over and over again with the systemic failure that led to this abuse," says Denhollander.Sept. 16, 2021