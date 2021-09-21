Fmr. French Ambassador to the U.S.: Submarine deal was struck in a 'brutal way'

Former French Ambassador to the U.S., Gerard Araud, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the fractured U.S.-French relations after President Biden announced a new nuclear submarine deal he had struck with Australia, a deal President Macron called a "stab in the back" as it undercut France's own submarine deal with Australia. "Every detail of this story is totally astonishing," says Amb. Araud. "And it was done in a most inelegant, brutal way."Sept. 21, 2021