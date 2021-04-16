Fmr. FBI shooting specialist: 'The first priority is to gather information at the scene' in investigation

Fmr. FBI shooting specialist: 'The first priority is to gather information at the scene' in investigation03:19
Katherine Schweit, former executive in charge of the FBI's active shooter program, joins Kasie Hunt to discuss the shooting that killed eight people at an Indianapolis Fedex facility yesterday. Schweit explains that the delay in answers are because the investigation is still ongoing. "Even though people are impatient and I appreciate that they want answers, you only get one time to interview people," she says.