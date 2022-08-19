Fmr. DOJ Counter Intel Chief: ‘Public interest’ in Mar-a-Lago affidavit ‘could not be higher’

Former Chief of Counterintelligence at the Justice Department’s National Security Division David Laufman, NBC White House Correspondent Carol Lee, and NBC Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian join Andrea Mitchell with their reactions to magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart signaling he is inclined unseal redacted parts of the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit. Laufman says it’s “somewhat surprising,” since Reinhart is a former prosecutor who “knows the kinds of sensitive information” that goes into affidavits and “how rare, if ever, a judge would release a search warrant affidavit while the investigation is still pending.” But, as a judge now, Reinhart “has to balance competing interests here, and the public interest in a case like this could not be higher.” Aug. 19, 2022