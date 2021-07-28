Fmr. DHS Secretary: 'The principal terrorist threat to our nation is domestic-based'

Andrea Mitchell is joined by former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson to discuss the first hearing for the January 6th Select Committee, saying "the principal terrorist threat to our nation is domestic-based". Amid testimony of racist slurs targeted at law enforcement of color on January 6th, Secretary Johnson explains how studies show the Capitol rioters were motivated by their support for former President Donald Trump, but also "a fear among white America that somehow people of color are replacing them in our country and in our society."