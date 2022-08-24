IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Rep. Charlie Crist: DeSantis supports 'barbaric' abortion policies and 'attacks' the LGBTQ community

    Fmr. Defense Secys. Leon Panetta, Chuck Hagel launch commission to study incarcerated vets

    Biden to announce student loan debt forgiveness of $10k for certain Americans

  Ali Vitali's "Electable" challenges voters to reconsider who they 'envision' can be president

  Fmr. Rep. Joe Crowley: Nadler v. Maloney race is 'a mess,' NY will be 'losing more influence'

  'Disagree with Trump' and 'there's a target on your back,' says Sen. Leahy. 'I fear for the country'

  ADL Head: Anti-Semitic group GDL 'more than tripled' propaganda dehumanizing Jews 'this year alone'

  Gen. Petraeus: U.S. has 'moral obligation' to 'well over 165,000' Afghans 'left behind'

  Rep. Abigail Spanberger: Election deniers and 'extreme candidates' are 'threats to democracy'

  Adm. Stavridis: Russia wants U.S., Europe to feel like we're 'on the edge' of a Chernobyl 'crisis'

  Fmr. DOJ Counter Intel Chief: 'Public interest' in Mar-a-Lago affidavit 'could not be higher'

  Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra defending Ukrainian culture, 'proving' Ukraine has 'its own history'

  Judge sentences ISIS 'Beatle' to life in prison

  Former DNC, RNC Chairs react to Trump fundraising off of FBI search, Dems' midterms strategy

  Dr. Fauci: 'If you want to put a dead stop to polio' in the U.S. 'just get everybody vaccinated'

  'Not really orthodox' methods used to prevent Trump from pocketing intelligence briefing materials

  Brendan Buck: Cheney lost her primary 'for a greater cause,' merely the 'cost of doing business'

  Head of the National Economic Council: IRA won't raise taxes 'on anybody making less than $400,000'

  Susan Del Percio: Cheney not 'going third party,' she's a 'conservative conservative'

  Palin's shot at House seat may be hurt by Alaska voting system that rewards 'crossover appeal'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Fmr. Defense Secys. Leon Panetta, Chuck Hagel launch commission to study incarcerated vets

Former Defense Secretaries Leon Panetta and Chuck Hagel join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the urgency surrounding a new commission they will chair to examine why “over 180,000” veterans are “presently in federal and state prisons” and what can be done to prevent the continuation of this historical pattern. “We've got a real recruitment and retention problem in the Armed Forces today” and “this affects recruitment to potential young men and women.” Panetta adds, “You never leave anybody behind in the military. We are leaving behind, because of PTSD, traumatic brain injury, injury, mental problems, substance abuse, all of the things that are impacting and creating this horrible problem the commission is going to look at.” Aug. 24, 2022

Play All