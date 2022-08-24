Fmr. Defense Secys. Leon Panetta, Chuck Hagel launch commission to study incarcerated vets

Former Defense Secretaries Leon Panetta and Chuck Hagel join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the urgency surrounding a new commission they will chair to examine why “over 180,000” veterans are “presently in federal and state prisons” and what can be done to prevent the continuation of this historical pattern. “We've got a real recruitment and retention problem in the Armed Forces today” and “this affects recruitment to potential young men and women.” Panetta adds, “You never leave anybody behind in the military. We are leaving behind, because of PTSD, traumatic brain injury, injury, mental problems, substance abuse, all of the things that are impacting and creating this horrible problem the commission is going to look at.” Aug. 24, 2022