Andrea Mitchell Reports

Fmr. Defense Secy. Hagel: Evidence ‘points to’ Putin invading, but still possible to ‘get him off this highway’ 

Former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel joins Andrea Mitchell to assess Russian President Putin’s thinking amid rising anticipation that he will decide to invade Ukraine. “He's a smart guy. He understands if this occurs the consequences are going to be very severe.” says Hagel. “But all the evidence is clear: it's points to that he will invade, but there are still some ways that I think that we can get him off this highway.” Feb. 21, 2022

