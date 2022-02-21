Fmr. Defense Secy. Hagel: Evidence ‘points to’ Putin invading, but still possible to ‘get him off this highway’
06:22
Share this -
copied
Former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel joins Andrea Mitchell to assess Russian President Putin’s thinking amid rising anticipation that he will decide to invade Ukraine. “He's a smart guy. He understands if this occurs the consequences are going to be very severe.” says Hagel. “But all the evidence is clear: it's points to that he will invade, but there are still some ways that I think that we can get him off this highway.” Feb. 21, 2022
Fmr. CIA Dir. Brennan: ‘Russia is going to use the military invasion to take care of specific individuals’
06:53
Now Playing
Fmr. Defense Secy. Hagel: Evidence ‘points to’ Putin invading, but still possible to ‘get him off this highway’
06:22
UP NEXT
Ben Rhodes: It will be ‘hard’ for Zelenskyy to ‘get back into Ukraine if Russia is mounting an air assault’
08:12
Sen. Chris Murphy: Calling out Russian pretexts ‘makes it harder’ for Putin 'to use those as excuses to invade’
05:08
State Dept. Spokesman Ned Price: Pro-Russian militias blaming Ukraine for attack is ‘pretext’ Blinken warned of
06:58
How Kim Potter's past record and circumstances factored into her lower sentence