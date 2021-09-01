Fmr. Defense Secy. Cohen: 'The Taliban will need our help'

Former Defense Secretary and former Senator Bill Cohen joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and how the U.S. may still have leverage to evacuate the Afghan allies that have been left behind. "I think the Taliban will need our help. They are economically unsure and they may come under attack by Al Qaeda or ISIS," he says. "So it may be ironic that the very people that have been fighting us will need us in order to stay safe and in power themselves."Sept. 1, 2021