Fmr. Defense Secy. Chuck Hagel: Jan. 6 commission is about 'finding out what is going on in our country'

Former Defense Secretary and GOP Senator Chuck Hagel joins Kasie Hunt to discuss his support for a commission on the January 6th attack on the Capitol, that he says is about "finding out what is going on in our country." As Republican opposition threatens to sink it in the Senate, Secretary Hagel says, "I suspect there is a political dynamic to this and it's the Republicans opposed to it. I suspect that they are afraid that whatever would come out of an independent commission."