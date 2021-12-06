Fmr. Defense Secy. Bill Cohen: U.S. needs to ‘make sure that we don’t turn China into an enemy’

Moments before the White House officially announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, former Clinton Administration Defense Secretary Bill Cohen joined Andrea Mitchell to discuss the administration’s decision not to send any U.S. government officials to the games. “I think we have to be careful on how we embrace our human rights issues,” says Cohen. “We believe that we have to at least stand up for values that we believe in and walk very carefully in how we do this to make sure that we don’t turn China into an enemy, but treat them as a competitor on the world stage.” Dec. 6, 2021