Fmr. Def. Secy. Panetta: The U.S. military has grown stronger 'due to the example of Colin Powell'

Former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Colin Powell and the lasting contributions he made to the United States through his leadership and service in the military. “We have really grown strong in our military because we allow everyone to be able to serve our country, regardless of race or creed or gender," says Panetta. "A lot of that is due to the example of Colin Powell." He adds that “Powell Doctrine” of committing yourself to your mission, “should be with us for a long time to come.”Oct. 18, 2021