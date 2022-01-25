Fmr. Def. Secy. Cohen: Russia is trying to ‘drive the United States out of Europe’
08:37
Share this -
copied
Former Defense Secretary William Cohen joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the U.S. strategy in defense of Ukraine. Cohen says it’s important for Americans to care about Ukraine, because “this is the beginning of the effort to drive the United States out of Europe.” If that effort succeeds, “you would have Russia be the dominant power throughout the European theater, with the possibility of China trying to do something likewise by driving the United States out of Asia."Jan. 25, 2022
Democrats weigh best approach to work with Manchin & Sinema with agenda on the line
04:56
Now Playing
Fmr. Def. Secy. Cohen: Russia is trying to ‘drive the United States out of Europe’
08:37
UP NEXT
Rep. Quigley: Standing with Ukraine is ‘the right thing to do’
04:38
Carl Bernstein: Local papers ‘help keep the social fabric & a social compact in our towns and cities’
06:19
Dr. Offit: Hospitalized children over 5 are ‘invariably not vaccinated, nor are their parents’
04:28
Michael Crowley: Germany and France ‘stand to lose a lot from an economic war with Russia’