Fmr. prosecutor: Racially diverse jury is 'the difference between winning and losing' Derek Chauvin case
David Henderson, a former prosecutor in the Special Crimes Division of the Dallas district attorney's office, joins Andrea Mitchell to speak about the trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer charged with killing George Floyd last year by kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes. Jury selection is ongoing in the trial, and Henderson says, "it's moving along at blazing speed, which means that the prosecutors aren't taking enough time to get to know these jurors."