    Fmr. Consul Gen. Pinkas: ‘the big question’ is ‘the length of the ceasefire’ in hostage negotiations

    04:21
    Rep. Krishnamoorthi: 'I don't think' Biden calling Xi a dictator 'harmed the progress of the summit'

    03:59

  • Rep. Ken Buck: ‘I’m hoping’ Santos ‘does the right thing and resigns,’ ‘civility is gone’ in Congress

    03:44

  • Gov. Christie: 'you and I both know why Donald Trump's not on that debate stage. It's because I am'

    08:43

  • Reps. McCaul & Meeks: Learning a hostage deal is ‘very close’ was ‘the most encouraging news’

    06:19

  • Rep. Johnson: Current system ‘incentivizes bad behavior” among congressmen

    04:57

  • Sen. Joe Manchin says he 'absolutely' would consider a presidential run

    04:19

  • David Ignatius: hostage deal may ‘come through within days,’ would be a ‘significant breakthrough’

    04:47

  • International efforts rescue child cancer patients from Gaza, but many remain trapped in the warzone

    02:43

  • Rep. Moskowitz: ‘We have to remove Hamas’ for ‘the safety of Israel’ and ‘innocent Palestinians’

    05:08

  • Ahead of Biden-Xi meeting, stakes are high: ‘China depends on us the way we depend on them’

    03:20

  • Fmr. Rep. Upton: ‘There’s a good likelihood’ House GOP funding plan will ‘get jammed by the Senate’

    05:03

  • Kirby: IDF has ‘responsibility’ to eliminate Hamas, but must ‘be mindful’ of civilians, hospitals

    07:03

  • Secret Service agent for Biden’s granddaughter opens fire on suspected carjackers

    01:54

  • Israel should strive to ‘achieve mission success while lessening the humanitarian consequences’

    04:59

  • Fmr. Israeli Amb. Regev: Israel tries to be ‘surgical’ as Hamas commits ‘war crime’ underground

    08:25

  • Commander Zoe Dunning: Repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell was ‘unreal’ and ‘a big day for our country’

    04:18

  • Selection of new FBI headquarters site comes under scrutiny

    02:19

  • Sen. Merkley: ‘Glad for a pause,’ but ‘a much bigger infusion of humanitarian aid’ is needed in Gaza

    05:02

  • UK Amb.: ‘More talks’ ‘need to happen’ to free Hamas hostages, but Israel’s pauses are a ‘good sign’

    04:48

At his press conference, President Biden stressed his support for Israel and defended its decision to have its military go into the Al-Shifa hospital. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Ambassador Alon Pinkas, former Consul General in New York, to discuss the President’s backing of Israel, conditions in the Al-Shifa hospital and a possible hostage deal. “I think that the big question now is not the number of people, that's obviously the most important than the troubling thing, but the length of the ceasefire,” Pinkas says of hostage exchange negotiations. “Hamas is asking for a five day ceasefire to which Israel reportedly has not agreed. Israel was saying three days maximum and even the three days is meeting some opposition in the IDF.”Nov. 16, 2023

    Rep. Krishnamoorthi: 'I don't think' Biden calling Xi a dictator 'harmed the progress of the summit'

    03:59

  • Rep. Ken Buck: ‘I’m hoping’ Santos ‘does the right thing and resigns,’ ‘civility is gone’ in Congress

    03:44

  • Gov. Christie: 'you and I both know why Donald Trump's not on that debate stage. It's because I am'

    08:43

  • Reps. McCaul & Meeks: Learning a hostage deal is ‘very close’ was ‘the most encouraging news’

    06:19

  • Rep. Johnson: Current system ‘incentivizes bad behavior” among congressmen

    04:57

