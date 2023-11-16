Fmr. Consul Gen. Pinkas: ‘the big question’ is ‘the length of the ceasefire’ in hostage negotiations

At his press conference, President Biden stressed his support for Israel and defended its decision to have its military go into the Al-Shifa hospital. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Ambassador Alon Pinkas, former Consul General in New York, to discuss the President’s backing of Israel, conditions in the Al-Shifa hospital and a possible hostage deal. “I think that the big question now is not the number of people, that's obviously the most important than the troubling thing, but the length of the ceasefire,” Pinkas says of hostage exchange negotiations. “Hamas is asking for a five day ceasefire to which Israel reportedly has not agreed. Israel was saying three days maximum and even the three days is meeting some opposition in the IDF.”Nov. 16, 2023