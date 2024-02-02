Fmr. CISA director: China is ‘a much more nefarious, insidious threat’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Top cybersecurity and election officials are confident that the 2024 election will be the most secure in history as questions remain about the potential for foreign influence. Chris Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the threats to the election and what is being done to safeguard against them. On the big tech leaders who appeared at the congressional hearing this week, Krebs says, “They were all unified in their view that China is an ever increasing threat, where it used to just be information collection, where they would steal sensitive U.S. government data or intellectual property from companies. But now you have a much more nefarious, insidious threat.”Feb. 2, 2024

