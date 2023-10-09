IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Fmr. CIA head John Brennan: Hamas' assault on Israel has 'been brewing for many, many years'

07:12

Over 700 Israelis and 560 Palestinians have been killed since Hamas militants launched their assault on Israel, breaching the border from Gaza and launching thousands of rockets into Israel. Ellison Barber, Ben Rhodes, and former CIA Director John Brennan join Andrea Mitchell to break down the conflict and look at what led to the attack. "I think there were a lot of failures that led up to this. Clearly, the Israelis didn't have the either human or technical sources that gave them insight into this," Brennan says. "I think there was just a lot of misreading and a lot of missteps and miscalculations that went into this." He adds, "I think it just increased the militancy of Hamas in engaging in these horrific, unconscionable acts of violence against the Israelis. But unfortunately I think it's been brewing for many, many years."Oct. 9, 2023

