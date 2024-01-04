Fmr. CIA Dir.: U.S. and allies ‘have a responsibility’ to retaliate against threats in Middle East

In the Middle East, Hamas, Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthis rebels and other Iranian-backed groups are raising alarms far beyond Gaza’s borders. Former CIA Director and former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the stakes of rising tensions between Iran and Israel, and U.S. strategy in the Middle East. “Is this a tense moment? You bet it is. Is there a danger of escalation in the Middle East? You bet. There's a real danger, particularly now, but at the same time, we have a responsibility to send a clear message that the United States and our allies are not going to simply stand by and allow these attacks to take place without a response,” Panetta says. “I don't think anybody, Iran, the United States, the Houthis, Hezbollah, I don't think they're interested in going into a full scale war, they'll pay a heavy price.”Jan. 4, 2024