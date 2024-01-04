IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Arouzi: Iranians deny bombings were from Islamic State group, instead want ‘revenge on Israelis’

    Fmr. CIA Dir.: U.S. and allies ‘have a responsibility’ to retaliate against threats in Middle East

    Fmr. CIA Dir. Brennan: U.S. has ‘good intel,’ will ‘take actions to mitigate’ danger of Houthis

  • Stavridis: The White House should ‘move toward’ a ‘more aggressive’ response against the Houthis

  • Liptak: Deciding if Trump’s Jan. 6 actions equal ‘engaging in insurrection’ is ‘unwelcome’ at SCOTUS

  • Ukrainian Ambassador to U.S. ‘hopeful’ for U.S. aid that is ‘existentially important at this moment’

  • Sen. Van Hollen: ‘We need to deal with both’ Ukraine and border funding, linking them is ‘harmful’

  • Clarke: Beirut strike is ‘a signal not only for Hamas, but Iran,’ could ‘drag in other major actors’

  • Regev: Israel does not take ‘responsibility for’ Beirut strike, ‘whoever did this has a gripe with Hamas’

  • Ret. Major Spencer: ‘Strain’ of Gaza war on Israel’s economy ‘is substantial’ and ‘takes a toll’

  • Rochester police: Suspect in deadly car crash acted deliberately but alone

  • Top Netanyahu adviser in D.C. for meetings with Biden administration

  • Regev: Israel won’t ‘waste any real opportunity to get’ hostages out, ‘in communications’ on a deal

  • Henry: ‘Generative A.I. is going to change the face of the 2024 election’

  • Stavridis: ‘This is a global narrative and Israel is losing’ public support, hurting them long term

  • NBC Exclusive: Chinese President Xi warned Biden that he intends to reunify Taiwan with China

  • Sen. Coons: ‘I’m hopeful’ that hostage negotiations ‘will bring a renewed ceasefire’ in Gaza

  • CO Sec. of State Jena Griswold: ‘There is no loophole in the constitution’ for Donald Trump

  • Shooting of 3 Israeli hostages ‘is an impetus for renewed diplomacy’ toward a pause, says Clarke

  • Beschloss: O’Connor ‘was always modest,’ ‘it was a huge element of her character’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Fmr. CIA Dir.: U.S. and allies ‘have a responsibility’ to retaliate against threats in Middle East

In the Middle East, Hamas, Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthis rebels and other Iranian-backed groups are raising alarms far beyond Gaza’s borders. Former CIA Director and former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the stakes of rising tensions between Iran and Israel, and U.S. strategy in the Middle East. “Is this a tense moment? You bet it is. Is there a danger of escalation in the Middle East? You bet. There's a real danger, particularly now, but at the same time, we have a responsibility to send a clear message that the United States and our allies are not going to simply stand by and allow these attacks to take place without a response,” Panetta says. “I don't think anybody, Iran, the United States, the Houthis, Hezbollah, I don't think they're interested in going into a full scale war, they'll pay a heavy price.”Jan. 4, 2024

