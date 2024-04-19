IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Fmr. CIA Dir.: Iran won’t respond in an ‘exculpatory way’ since IDF capabilities are ‘far superior’
April 19, 202406:41
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Fmr. CIA Dir.: Iran won't respond in an 'exculpatory way' since IDF capabilities are 'far superior'

06:41

The Israeli government is assessing the damage to Iranian military sites it struck overnight in retaliation to the barrage of over 300 missiles and drones fired by Iran last weekend. Former CIA Director John Brennan joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on whether he thinks the back and forth could devolve into a regional war.April 19, 2024

