Fmr. CIA Dir. Brennan: U.S. has ‘good intel,’ will ‘take actions to mitigate’ danger of Houthis

Escalating tensions across the wider Middle East are raising fears that the war between Israel and Hamas could expand. Former CIA Director John Brennan joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the double bombing in Iran, Red Sea attacks and U.S. involvement in the conflict. “I do think the United States along with the U.K. and other actors are going to take actions to mitigate the potential danger that the Houthis pose, and I do think that we have good intelligence about where some of these Houthi weapons systems are located, and we may be seeing some further actions in the coming days.”Jan. 4, 2024