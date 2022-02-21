Fmr. CIA Dir. Brennan: ‘Russia is going to use the military invasion to take care of specific individuals’

Former CIA Director John Brennan joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss reports that if they invade Ukraine, Russia plans to target lists of Ukrainian individuals to be killed or sent to camps. “I think the Russians have used the last eight years to do a lot of intelligence collection inside of Ukraine. And so I'm sure that they have identified individuals that oppose any type of Russian incursion, as well as Russian influence,” says Brennan. “A lot can be done to find those oppositionists and to try to root them out either with assassinations or with military strikes.”Feb. 21, 2022